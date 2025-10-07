“NDLEA Intercepted Over 1,000kg of Drugs Bound for Qatar in Four Years — Marwa”

ABUJA – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, and other illicit substances bound for Qatar over the last four years, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has revealed.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday during the exchange of instruments of ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Qatar on combating illicit drug trafficking. The event was held at the Qatari Embassy in Abuja with Ambassador Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri in attendance.

The MoU, originally signed on March 3, 2024, in Doha by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, aims to enhance cooperation in the fight against narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

Marwa noted that the seizures reflected the scale of the transnational drug trafficking challenge and highlighted the importance of stronger international partnerships.

“To protect our people and countries from the threat of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, NDLEA in the last four years intercepted over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, and others heading to Qatar,” Marwa said.

He commended Qatar’s role in global peace-building and humanitarian efforts through the Qatar Foundation and appealed for its assistance in establishing rehabilitation facilities for Nigerians struggling with drug addiction.

“While commending the Qatar government for its peace-building efforts and tremendous humanitarian work worldwide, the NDLEA boss sought support from the Foundation in providing rehabilitation facilities for people battling drug addiction in Nigeria,” the agency’s statement added.

Marwa emphasised that the NDLEA remains committed to the Tinubu administration’s drug control strategy, prioritising international collaboration, supply reduction, demand management through rehabilitation, and public education.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al-Hajri lauded the growing relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, assuring that Marwa’s request would be communicated to the Qatar Foundation. He added that the partnership had strengthened bilateral ties and increased travel and exchanges between the two nations.

The ratification ceremony represents a significant step toward operationalising the 2024 agreement, aligning with Nigeria’s broader counter-narcotics strategy and Qatar’s global commitment to curbing illicit drug trafficking.

Earlier, on October 5, 2025, the NDLEA reported dismantling two major drug cartels responsible for six cocaine consignments destined for the United Kingdom. The operations, conducted over three weeks across Lagos, led to the arrest of six suspects, including the alleged kingpin, Alhaji Hammed Ode.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.