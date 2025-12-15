NDLEA busts drug suspect, seizes 457kg skunk marijuana in Edo

Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday, said it intercepted 457kg of skunk marijuana, during an intelligence-led raid in Uroe community, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo.

The agency also said that it arrested a suspected trafficker linked with the restricted narcotics.

The Edo Commander of the NDLEA, Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this in Benin, at a media briefing, on the recent achievement of the command.

He said that the operation which was carried out on Dec. 9, led to the arrest of the 44-year-old suspect, at an illegal warehouse allegedly used for drug storage.

Ofoyeju disclosed that operatives of the command recovered 15 bags of marijuana weighing 457kg, alongside a sack containing 4kg of marijuana seeds.

He described the seizure as a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the state.

“The operation reflects our unwavering commitment to the eradication of drug trafficking in Edo State,” he said

He added that the quantity seized posed a serious threat to public health and safety.

Besides, the NDLEA boss warned that traffickers will find no safe haven in the state, as the agency will continue to track, arrest and prosecute offenders in line with the NDLEA Act.

He said that investigations were ongoing, while the suspect and seized drugs had been taken into custody as part of efforts to dismantle wider trafficking network.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who spoke while in custody, attributed his alleged involvement in the drug trade to economic hardship, adding that family responsibilities pushed him into the act. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.