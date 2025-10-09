NDLEA Backs Regulated Export of Cannabis Oil, Maintains Ban on Local Consumption

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed support for the regulated export of cannabis oil, citing its potential to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth, even as it maintains a hardline position against domestic consumption.

Naija247news gathered that the position was disclosed by NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), during a high-level stakeholders’ workshop convened by the Nigerian Academy of Science in Abuja. The event focused on exploring ways to harness the economic benefits of medicinal cannabis without compromising public health and safety.

Naija247news understands that Marwa emphasized the agency’s willingness to support the controlled export of cannabis oil under a tightly regulated framework that ensures no leakage into the domestic market. He warned, however, that legalizing local consumption would open the floodgates to abuse and worsen Nigeria’s drug addiction crisis.

According to Naija247news, Marwa reiterated that the NDLEA’s mandate remains the protection of public health and safety, and that the rising cases of drug-related mental health issues in Nigeria are directly linked to cannabis misuse.

“We will support export for economic reasons, under strict control,” Marwa reportedly told stakeholders. “But we will not permit local consumption. The consequences on our youth population are too grave to ignore.”

Naija247news reports that Nigeria, like many countries, is under increasing pressure to tap into the booming global cannabis oil market, which has seen a rise in demand for medicinal and industrial purposes. Advocates argue that regulated export could provide a new revenue stream for the country, attract foreign investment, and create jobs.

However, public health experts at the workshop raised concerns over enforcement challenges, risks of diversion, and the possibility of a slippery slope towards broader legalization.

Naija247news gathered that the NDLEA is collaborating with other government agencies, including the ministries of trade, agriculture, and health, to develop a legal framework that could govern cannabis oil exports without affecting Nigeria’s current prohibition on recreational and medical use within its borders.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.