NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker, Cargo Agents Over Cocaine Shipment to UK

Lagos — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a repeat offender, Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, alongside three cargo agents, in connection with the seizure of cocaine concealed in liquid starch sachets destined for the United Kingdom.

The agency recovered 75 parcels of cocaine weighing 1.50 kilogrammes from factory-sealed cold-water starch sachets at the export shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, the NDLEA confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, revealed that the cargo agents—Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun, and Igwe Chioma Jane—were arrested on Saturday, December 20, 2025, while further investigations linked the shipment to 37-year-old Nwobodo Basil, who was apprehended the following day at a relaxation centre in Ikeja.

“Nwobodo Basil, previously convicted in 2023 for dealing in 30.10kg of methamphetamine, has again been arrested following the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine concealed in starch sachets heading to the UK,” Babafemi said. “He was arrested during a follow-up operation while on a date with his girlfriend.”

Records show that Nwobodo was convicted at the Federal High Court in Lagos under charge number FHC/L/337C/2023, sentenced to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of N7 million, along with one month of community service. After paying the fine, he returned to the same criminal activity, NDLEA noted.

In related operations, the NDLEA also reported the arrest of:

Sada’u Mohammed , a 65-year-old driver in Gombe State , transporting 300 ampoules of pentazocine injections and 27,900 tramadol pills en route to Borno State .

Ignatius Egbochie (alias Brown), a 47-year-old businessman in Lagos, linked to the seizure of 26kg of Loud cannabis at Tincan Port.

Further NDLEA operations between December 21 and 25, 2025, led to warehouses being destroyed and large cannabis hauls seized across Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, Abuja, Lagos, and Taraba states, with multiple arrests recorded. Notably:

In Ara-Ekiti, Ekiti State , operatives destroyed warehouses and seized 638kg of skunk cannabis .

In Edo State , 1,205 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa , weighing 883.1kg , were recovered from three vehicles along the Igara–Auchi Road .

In Cross River State, three suspects—Freedom Jonah Akpama (27), David Itam David (30), and Nelson Arikpo Osam (26)—were arrested in Yakurr LGA, with 671kg, 89kg, and 148kg of skunk, respectively.

Babafemi said these operations demonstrate the NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and curbing the export of narcotics.

Last week, the agency also apprehended Shodunke Simbiat, a fugitive member of a cocaine syndicate, who hid illicit drugs in her children’s room, highlighting the innovative concealment methods traffickers employ.

The NDLEA has reiterated its call for heightened vigilance among cargo operators and the public, stressing that drug trafficking remains a grave threat to national security and international partnerships.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.