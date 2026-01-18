NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Kingpin “Kanmo-Kanmo” 12 Years After Killing Officers

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested long-wanted drug kingpin Lekan Jimoh, popularly known as “Kanmo-Kanmo,” 12 years after his alleged involvement in the killing of three NDLEA officers.

The arrest took place on Friday, January 16, 2026, in Owode town, Ogun State, following an intelligence-led operation by tactical teams of the agency. During a search of his hideout, operatives recovered 69 kilograms of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis.

A Fugitive Since 2014

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list since June 15, 2014, when he allegedly mobilised armed thugs to attack NDLEA officers attempting to arrest him at his enclave. The attack led to the cold-blooded murder of three officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure. Jimoh escaped at the time, evading justice for more than a decade.

“Following his involvement in the brutal killing of three NDLEA officers, Kanmo-Kanmo, notorious for drug trafficking and evading arrest, was tracked to his hideout in Owode town by tactical teams following credible intelligence,” Babafemi said. “The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no fugitive, regardless of how long they evade justice, remains beyond the reach of the law.”

Past Escapes and Large Seizures

Jimoh’s criminal activities have spanned over a decade. In a related operation on August 12, 2023, NDLEA operatives raided his residence in Ado-Odo, Ogun State, seizing 1,922 kilograms of skunk. He again evaded arrest at the time, though the property was later forfeited to the Federal Government following court proceedings.

Nationwide Crackdowns on Drug Trafficking

NDLEA has continued a nationwide campaign against drug traffickers in recent weeks:

• Edo State (Jan 13): Operatives raided Arokpa Forest, Uzebba town, arresting Isihor Edika, 53, with 320 kilograms of skunk and cannabis seeds.

• Abuja (Jan 16): Yinka Agboola, 44, was arrested for online sale of illicit drugs. Seized items included 2.2 kg of skunk and cannabis oil. Another suspect, Tordue Pius Richard, 30, was arrested with 148.3 grams of cocaine and skunk.

• Lagos (Jan 16): Operatives recovered 118.1 kilograms of skunk from Dauda Kareem and Saheed Obisesan at Fadeyi, Mushin.

• Enugu (Jan 16): 116 kilograms of skunk were seized from a warehouse in New Market.

• Delta State (Jan 15): Zaharadeen Yahaya, 25, and Sanusi Maman, 23, were arrested along the Onitsha–Asaba Expressway with 410,800 tramadol pills, 84.2 liters of codeine syrup, 82,250 diazepam tablets, 900 swinol tablets, and 65 Molly pills.

• Oyo State (Jan 15-17): Arrests included Adetunji Ahmed Abayomi, 33, with 321 liters of skuchies and 2.5 kg Colorado, and Rasheed Ajao, 28, with 5.4 kg Scottish Loud, 1.696 kg skunk, and 2.5 kg Colorado. Additional seizures included 52,430 tramadol and bromazepam pills from Orji Edwin’s store, currently at large.

• Kwara State (Jan 13): NDLEA officers seized 387.4 kg of skunk in Ilorin.

• Jigawa State (Jan 17): Gaddafi Ammani, 26, and Ahmed Sani, 32, were arrested in Nassarawa GRA, Ringim LGA, with skunk and Exol-5 pills; Ammani injured an officer while attempting to escape.

NDLEA Commends Officers, Reaffirms Commitment

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), Chairman and CEO of NDLEA, commended officers involved in operations across Ogun, Lagos, Apapa, Edo, Delta, Oyo, FCT, Enugu, and Kwara states. He described the arrest of Kanmo-Kanmo as “a triumph of justice and a testament to the agency’s long memory”, warning all drug barons and fugitives:

“You may run, and you may hide for a season, but the long arm of the law will eventually find you. Lekan Jimoh’s arrest closes a painful chapter that began on June 15, 2014. For twelve years, this individual lived with the blood of our gallant officers on his hands. He mistakenly thought time had erased his crimes.”

The agency has reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug networks nationwide, bringing long-wanted suspects to justice, and preventing further attacks on law enforcement officers.