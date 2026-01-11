NDLEA Arrests 80-Year-Old Ex-Convict for Returning to Drug Trafficking

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an 80-year-old man for returning to illicit drug trafficking barely three years after serving a prison sentence for the same offence.

Naija247news reports that the octogenarian was re-arrested following intelligence-led operations in Akwa Ibom State. The Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the suspect is a known drug dealer who was first arrested by the NDLEA on December 14, 2022, prosecuted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Not ready to let go of the old habit, the suspect returned to the illicit drug trade,” Babafemi said.

Naija247news understands that following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, January 10, tracked the ex-convict to his residence at Mmanta–Abak village in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. A search of his home led to the recovery of 5.7 kilogrammes of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis.

In another operation in Akwa Ibom, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Oron–Ibaka Road in Oron Local Government Area on Friday, January 9, intercepted a 37-year-old businessman travelling with full-body mannequins reportedly meant for his clothing business in Cameroun.

Babafemi said a thorough search of the mannequins revealed that they were stuffed with 5.3 kilogrammes of tramadol pills. The suspect reportedly told investigators that he resided in Cameroun and was returning after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to Naija247news, further investigation revealed that the suspect purchased the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, and concealed them inside two mannequins for trafficking into Cameroun.

Meanwhile, in Oyo State, NDLEA raids across different locations led to the arrest of several suspected drug dealers and the seizure of dangerous substances. At Sasa area of Ibadan, a 45-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested with 10.696 kilogrammes of Colorado, Scottish Loud, Ghana Loud, Canadian Loud and skunk.

Babafemi said two vehicles, a Toyota Venza and a Toyota Yaris with registration number HG 06 LYD, were also recovered from the suspect during his arrest on Thursday, January 8.

At Adegbayi area of Ibadan, another suspect was apprehended on Friday, January 9, with various quantities of Colorado, Ghana Loud and skunk. Similarly, a suspected trafficker was arrested at Ring Road, Ibadan, with 1.264 kilogrammes of Colorado, Scottish Loud and skunk, alongside N1.3 million cash recovered at the point of arrest on Saturday, January 10.

In Edo State, a dispatch rider and two other suspects were arrested on Friday, January 9, along Ihama/Airport Road GRA, Benin City, in connection with the seizure of 118 grammes of Canadian Loud and a wrap of Colorado.

Naija247news reports that NDLEA operatives also arrested a suspect at Irrua with 17.552 kilogrammes of Colorado, Loud and skunk, while another suspect was nabbed at Ubiaja with 930 grammes of skunk on Wednesday, January 7.

In Niger State, no fewer than 4,000 pills of tramadol 225mg were recovered from a suspect at Dakwa town in Tafa Local Government Area. In Taraba State, another suspect was arrested with 100 blocks of skunk weighing 47 kilogrammes at Lankaviri in Yorro Local Government Area.

Similarly, NDLEA officers recovered 30,950 capsules of tramadol from the residence of a suspect in Bachure area of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, following his arrest at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola, on Tuesday, January 6.

Babafemi added that NDLEA commands across the country sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns during the week, targeting schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities.

Naija247news reports that the sensitisation activities included lectures at Government Day Science and Technical College, Babura, Jigawa State; Abu Ayubal Ansari Islamiyya School; Layin Indo Mai Tuwan Tara in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State; and youth groups in Oshituma Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ebonyi State, among others.