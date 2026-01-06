Ndidi Quells Rumoured Rift Between Osimhen, Lookman After AFCON Victory

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed rumours of a dressing-room rift between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, insisting that the much-discussed on-field confrontation during Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique was nothing more than a product of competitive passion.

Naija247News gathered that the incident, which occurred during Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash in Morocco, sparked debate among fans after Osimhen was seen expressing frustration towards Lookman despite the team’s dominant performance. The moment quickly circulated online, fuelling speculation of tension within the camp.

However, Ndidi, speaking to ESPN, clarified that the episode had already been resolved internally. According to the Besiktas midfielder, both players were driven by a shared desire to push the team forward.

“It was just a competitive mindset. We wanted more, and that moment was made possible by two people who wanted more,” Ndidi stated. “Everything is fine, and we have thrashed it out in the dressing room. We are in this together.”

Naija247News understands that Ndidi’s comments were aimed at calming nerves and reinforcing unity ahead of Nigeria’s next AFCON assignment, as the team continues its quest for continental glory.

Ademola Lookman also moved to play down the controversy, expressing respect and admiration for Osimhen’s leadership role in the squad. “Vic is our number one guy; everybody knows this. He’s a top striker. So all of that doesn’t matter,” Lookman said, adding, “It’s just football. He is my brother.”

Naija247News reports that Nigerian football fans had earlier criticised Osimhen’s body language during the match, interpreting the exchange as disrespectful. But officials and insiders insist morale remains high in camp.

Observers note that such flare-ups are not uncommon in elite football environments, especially during high-stakes tournaments where emotions run high. The Super Eagles’ technical team is also believed to have stepped in swiftly to ensure the situation did not escalate.

Naija247News gathered that team management is urging supporters to stay focused on the broader picture, Nigeria’s impressive run of form and the squad’s strong camaraderie.

As the Super Eagles prepare for the quarter-finals, Ndidi’s firm reassurance appears to have restored confidence among fans, with attention now returning to on-field performance rather than dressing-room speculation.

