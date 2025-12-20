NDA Cadet graduates from UK Royal Air Force Collage, wins prestigious award

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has recorded a major milestone as Officer Cadet YB Usman of 72 Regular Course successfully completed his training at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College Cranwell in the United Kingdom, earning the prestigious British Aerospace Systems Award.

Naija247news reports that Cadet Usman was commissioned as a Pilot Officer on December 18, 2025, after completing Modular Training Course 38 at the renowned RAF College, recognised globally for producing elite air force officers.

Naija247news gathered that the award was given to the RAF or international cadet who attained the highest score in professional studies during training. The honour placed Usman among the top-performing officer cadets in the institution’s international history, highlighting his academic excellence and professional distinction.

According to a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Reuben Kovangiya, the graduation event marked the culmination of intensive military and leadership instruction designed to prepare cadets for operational and command duties in the Air Force.

Naija247news understands that the graduation parade held at the historic RAF College grounds featured military displays, ceremonial activities and recognition of the best-performing cadets across multiple disciplines.

According to Naija247news, the event showcased Nigeria’s growing military talent, with top representatives from the NDA and Nigerian defence missions in attendance.

Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, was represented at the ceremony by Brig.-Gen. T. Ahmed, Director of Military Training. Other dignitaries included the Deputy Defence Attaché (Air) at the Nigerian High Commission in London, Group Capt. M. S. Wakil, and NDA Assistant Adjutant, Squadron Leader K. O. Ettah.

Naija247news gathered that Officer Usman’s British Aerospace Systems Award was one of the most competitive academic honours at RAF College Cranwell, further emphasising the officer’s exceptional commitment to professional development.

Kovangiya noted that the achievement demonstrated the NDA’s high training standards, international exposure and growing presence in global military education systems.

He added that the parade also featured a march past, trophy presentations, exchange of souvenirs and an address by the Reviewing Officer, Air Marshal Allan Marshall of the Royal Air Force.

Naija247news reports that a thanksgiving service was later held in honour of the newly commissioned officers, marking the end of several months of challenging military training and academic programmes.

The NDA spokesman further stated that the successful completion of the course underscored the depth of partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom on defence and officer development programmes.

According to Naija247news, the academy believes that Usman’s performance reflects the potential of Nigerian-trained officer cadets to excel in competitive international settings.

The NDA reaffirmed that the commissioning strengthens its vision of producing globally competitive and intellectually grounded military leaders prepared to undertake high-level strategic roles in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Naija247news reports that RAF College Cranwell is among the world’s leading air officer training schools, recognised for shaping military leadership and operational excellence across continents.

The institution’s rigorous academic and field modules attract sought-after cadets from Commonwealth and allied nations, creating a diverse and competitive learning environment.

Naija247news gathered that Usman’s graduation adds renewed pride to the NDA’s legacy, further placing Nigeria’s military human capital development on the international map.

The NDA congratulated the officer and his family, describing the milestone as a testament to perseverance, discipline and commitment to national duty.

The academy also expressed optimism that Cadet Usman’s global exposure and training will significantly impact the Nigerian Air Force, strengthening future operational and strategic aviation capabilities across the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.