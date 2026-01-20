NCC Unveils Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 to Drive Nigeria’s Digital Future

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says its National Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 will serve as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s digital transformation by promoting transparency, predictability and investor confidence in spectrum regulation.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ consultation forum on the proposed spectrum roadmap.

Maida said the initiative comprises the Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 alongside new guidelines for opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz licence-exempt spectrum bands, measures he described as critical to improving quality of service across the country.

Represented at the forum by the Head of Spectrum Administration, Mr. Atiku Lawal, Maida said Nigeria’s expanding digital ambitions require a forward-looking and transparent regulatory framework.

“Our national ambitions are growing. We want faster speeds, wider coverage, better service quality, stronger innovation and greater inclusion,” Maida said.

“This roadmap creates a transparent and predictable regulatory environment that supports investment, encourages innovation, expands access and improves service quality for all Nigerians.”

He explained that the proposed guidelines for the lower 6GHz and 60GHz bands would unlock additional spectrum capacity needed to deliver high-speed, affordable and reliable connectivity, particularly as data consumption continues to rise.

“Spectrum is behind everything digital we do. Though invisible, it is indispensable to mobile, broadband, satellite, emergency and smart technologies,” he said.

According to him, every video call, online classroom, digital transaction and connected device in Nigeria depends on efficient spectrum management.

“We are preparing Nigeria for future data demands across homes, campuses, businesses, healthcare facilities and public spaces,” Maida added.

Also speaking, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Mr. Abraham Oshadami, said spectrum resources must be deployed in a manner that benefits all communities.

“Today’s engagement reaffirms our commitment to expanding wireless broadband through foresight, fairness and alignment with national development goals,” Oshadami said.

Earlier, Lawal described the roadmap as more than a technical policy document, noting that it represents a strategic blueprint for shaping Nigeria’s long-term digital future.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Lola Fafore, speaking on behalf of Huawei, said the spectrum roadmap would stimulate innovation, deepen broadband penetration and make a significant contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day stakeholders’ forum is expected to deliberate extensively on policy initiatives and regulatory frameworks that will shape Nigeria’s digital economy over the next decade.