NCAA to Orji Kalu: No pilot operates under influence of substances

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has firmly denied allegations made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu that some Nigerian pilots operate under the influence of psychoactive substances, including Indian hemp.

Reacting to Kalu’s comments made during a Senate plenary on October 15, while addressing safety concerns raised in the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) report on the Air Peace runway incident at Port Harcourt International Airport, the NCAA described the claims as unfounded and misleading.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NCAA emphasized that Nigeria maintains a rigorous and internationally recognized framework for the certification, medical evaluation, and operational oversight of all pilots. The authority said all pilots must possess a valid pilot licence and an up-to-date Class 1 Medical Certificate in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs).

According to the NCAA, these medical certificates are only issued after extensive aeromedical evaluations by NCAA-authorized Aviation Medical Examiners (AAMEs), and final clearance is given by in-house aero-medical assessors. These evaluations include cardiovascular, psychological, neurological, respiratory, and metabolic assessments. They also screen for drug use and mental health issues that may impair a pilot’s ability to fly safely.

Medical certificates, the authority noted, are valid for 12 months for pilots under 40 years of age and six months for those aged 40 and above. Upon expiry, pilots must undergo a new round of testing before they are recertified.

The NCAA also reiterated that its regulations prohibit flight crew members from operating aircraft within eight hours of consuming alcohol or under the influence of any substance. It conducts regular, random, and unannounced drug and alcohol testing of flight crews, with test results admissible as legal evidence.

Additionally, the NCAA carries out daily ramp inspections at airports nationwide to verify pilot licences, medical fitness, and overall readiness for duty. The agency stated that any detected irregularities result in immediate enforcement actions in line with its zero-tolerance policy on safety violations.

Highlighting its commitment to strict enforcement, the NCAA cited a recent case in August 2025 where a ValueJet pilot was suspended for initiating a flight departure without proper clearance—demonstrating that safety violations are treated with utmost seriousness.

On Kalu’s assertion that modern aircraft “take off and land automatically,” the NCAA clarified that while autopilot and autoland features exist, pilots are still responsible for flight operations. It noted that take-offs are conducted manually and, although some aircraft can perform autoland, these are used only in specific conditions and under pilot supervision.

The authority further pointed out that Nigeria does not operate any airport certified for Category III (CAT III) precision landings, which are required for full autoland operations in low-visibility weather. As such, all landings in the country are manually performed by pilots.

Reaffirming its commitment to aviation safety, the NCAA said Nigeria’s oversight system aligns with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and continues to pass ICAO audits under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.