NCAA okays return of commercial flights at Ibadan Airport

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Dec 17, 2025 (NAN) The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to Gov Seyi Makinde, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

According to Olarenwaju, the approval is contained in a letter dated Dec. 16 by the NCAA, and addressed to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“In the letter, the NCAA approved the issuance of a provisional interim operational permit for the commencement of scheduled flight operations at the airport.

“The NCAA said it approved after reviewing the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements and mitigation measures, which followed recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by FAAN.

“The approval followed efforts by the Oyo State Government to upgrade the airport to an international standard, with the state government having undertaken several projects, including the extension and widening of the runway and improvement of airfield lighting.

“Other projects carried out at the airport include the construction of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage facility and a new Protocol Lounge,” Olanrewaju stated. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)