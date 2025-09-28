NCAA considers China’s COMAC C919 aircraft for domestic airlines

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is actively evaluating the certification process for the Chinese-made COMAC C919 passenger jet, a decision that could mark a turning point in both Nigeria’s aviation industry and China’s growing global aerospace ambitions.

Naija247news gathered that the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, confirmed this development during the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly in Montreal. He stated that Nigeria is currently “looking at the certification of the airplane,” emphasizing that such an evaluation would be the first critical step before any deployment within Nigerian airspace.

According to Naija247news, the C919 aircraft, developed by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), is positioned as China’s direct competitor to Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 in the narrow-body jet market. While it has yet to gain certification from Western regulators such as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), approval in Nigeria could serve as a strategic entry point into the African market.

Naija247news understands that COMAC has already held several meetings with Nigerian aviation officials, offering a range of incentives including training, maintenance support, and dry lease arrangements, an appealing option for Nigeria’s largely lease-dependent airlines.

Abdullahi Ahmed, CEO of Nigerian carrier NG Eagle, told reporters that his airline is open to considering the C919 once it receives NCAA certification and is backed by reliable technical support. NG Eagle, which currently operates three aircraft, represents a broader trend among Nigerian airlines seeking to expand capacity amid rising operational costs.

Naija247news reports that although COMAC’s C919 is currently only operated within China, the company’s smaller regional jet, the ARJ21, has gained limited traction in parts of Asia and Africa. However, export restrictions and the lack of Western certification remain key barriers to its global adoption.

With Nigeria’s population nearing 230 million and domestic air travel on the rise, the country presents a lucrative market. IATA data reviewed by Naija247news shows that airfare in Nigeria dropped by 43.6% between 2011 and 2023, signaling a steady increase in affordability and accessibility.

If approved, the introduction of Chinese-built jets on Nigerian routes could alter the dynamics of fleet sourcing and aviation economics across Africa.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.