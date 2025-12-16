Navy Hands Over 585 Bags of Seized Foreign Rice to Customs in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Dec. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Badagry, Lagos State, on Tuesday handed over 585 bags of seized smuggled foreign rice to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry, Navy Capt. Leye Omotayo, said the items were intercepted during a series of targeted, intelligence-driven operations conducted by personnel of the Base in recent weeks.

Omotayo, who was represented at the handover ceremony by the Base Executive Officer, Cdr. Shuaib Yusuf, reaffirmed the Base’s commitment to ensuring a secure, lawful, and economically viable maritime environment.

According to him, 525 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice were handed over to the NCS Seme Area Command, while 60 bags were transferred to the NCS Western Marine Command.

“These successful interceptions are part of the Nigerian Navy’s sustained efforts to enforce Federal Government directives against smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage within the nation’s maritime domain and adjoining land borders,” Omotayo said.

He added that the operations were conducted in strict compliance with established procedures for arrest and handover, as well as regulations guiding inter-agency collaboration.

The commanding officer assured that FOB Badagry would continue to intensify surveillance and patrol activities within its area of operations to deter smugglers and other perpetrators of maritime and border-related crimes.

He reiterated that the Forward Operating Base remains committed to achieving the strategic and operational objectives of the Nigerian Navy in line with the directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas.

Omotayo emphasised that the Nigerian Navy, particularly FOB Badagry, would continue to uphold professionalism, operational excellence, and effective inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime and border environments.

He also warned individuals involved in illegal activities to desist, stressing that “the Nigerian Navy will not relent in its commitment to protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and economic lifelines.”

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

