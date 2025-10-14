National Assembly Proposal to Shift 2027 Elections to November 2026 Divides Opposition Parties

ABUJA — A new proposal by the National Assembly to move Nigeria’s 2027 presidential and governorship elections to November 2026 has sparked a heated debate among opposition parties. The move, part of amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act, aims to allow sufficient time for pre- and post-election litigations before the May 29, 2027, handover date.

Under the proposed amendment, presidential and governorship elections would take place roughly six months earlier than usual, with legislative elections also adjusted to fall 185 days before the expiration of the current officeholders’ tenure.

The proposal includes several innovations, such as early voting for security personnel, electoral officials, accredited observers, journalists, and ad hoc staff, mandatory electronic transmission of results, and making permanent voter cards non-compulsory. The draft also reduces tribunal judgment timelines from 180 to 90 days for faster resolution of election disputes.

Supporters argue the move would strengthen the electoral system. The Labour Party and parts of INEC have expressed support, citing cost savings, reduced tension, and the opportunity to resolve litigations before swearing-in.

Opposition parties, however, are divided. PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor criticized the move as an attempt to “buy more time” for President Bola Tinubu, while NNPP spokesperson Ladipo Johnsonwarned it could disadvantage opposition parties unprepared for an earlier timeline. African Democratic Congresspledged to comment after reviewing the draft amendment.

The House Committee on Electoral Matters, chaired by Adebayo Balogun, emphasized that the amendment seeks to ensure elections are conducted efficiently, disputes are resolved in time, and transparency is enhanced.

Observers note that the move follows a broader plan by lawmakers to align all elections — presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly — on the same day in 2027. Meanwhile, activists like Dr Yunusa Tanko of the Obidient Movement Worldwide urged broader public consultation to avoid unilateral actions by the legislature.

The proposed amendment remains under review as stakeholders weigh its potential impact on Nigeria’s democracy, election logistics, and political fairness.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.