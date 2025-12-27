National Assembly Orders Re-Gazetting of Tax Acts to Address Discrepancies

ABUJA, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Assembly has directed the re-gazetting and issuance of Certified True Copies of key Tax Acts following discrepancies between the laws passed by the legislature and versions published in the official gazette.

The directive was communicated in separate statements on Friday by House spokesman Akin Rotimi and Clerk to the National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana, highlighting that the review falls strictly within the Assembly’s constitutional and statutory mandate.

Affected legislation includes the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2025, and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025.

“The commentary has referenced matters relating to harmonisation, presidential assent, and versions published in the Official Gazette. Leadership and management are addressing the matters within constitutional limits through an internal review,” the statements said.

The Assembly stressed that the re-publication and issuance of certified true copies are intended solely to authenticate and formally reflect legislative decisions, and do not imply any defect in legislative authority or errors by either chamber.

Lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers, and due process, urging Nigerians to allow institutional procedures to proceed without speculation or conjecture.

