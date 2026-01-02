National Assembly Moves To Clarify Alleged Discrepancies In Gazetted Tax Acts

The National Assembly has announced measures to clarify alleged discrepancies in the gazetted versions of recently passed Tax Acts, following rising public scrutiny and calls for transparency over the legislative process.

Naija247News gathered that the Assembly has now directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to release certified copies of the tax bills earlier transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent, including all certificate pages, to enable the public verify the authenticity and accuracy of the documents.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information, Mr. Bullah Bi-Allah, the National Assembly acknowledged that concerns had been raised over perceived inconsistencies between the official votes and proceedings of the legislature and the published gazetted tax documents. He explained that the decision to release the documents formed part of the Assembly’s renewed commitment to transparency and accountability in public finance legislation.

Naija247News understands that despite the intensity of public concern, only a limited number of individuals and institutions have so far submitted formal applications for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised bills. However, officials confirmed that all such requests had been duly processed in line with statutory procedures.

Bi-Allah also disclosed that the Clerk is working closely with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure that duly certified and assented Tax Acts are printed and published in accordance with legal provisions. While the Clerk initiates the certification and transmission process, the Printing Press retains responsibility for official publication and gazetting, he clarified.

To strengthen institutional checks, Naija247News gathered that the National Assembly leadership has resolved to review and streamline procedures for transmitting bills for presidential assent and subsequent gazetting. Going forward, all documents for executive assent will be routed strictly through presidential liaison channels, while no tax legislation will be processed for gazetting unless formally submitted by the Clerk or an authorised representative.

The Assembly also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for what it described as constructive civic engagement, noting that sustained public interest had contributed to entrenching openness in governance and professionalism within the legislature.

Naija247News reports that the clarification comes amid heightened debate over the rollout of new tax policies and their broader implications for businesses and households. The leadership assured citizens that every effort is being made to preserve the integrity of the law-making process, safeguard public trust and ensure that only duly verified documents are recognised as binding Acts of Parliament.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.