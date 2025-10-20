Menu
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Urges Ministry to Publish Solid Minerals MoUs, Cites Transparency Concerns

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has called on the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to publicly disclose all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with foreign entities in the solid minerals sector.

Speaking during the ministry’s legislative retreat attended by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, the senator emphasized the importance of transparency as a cornerstone for building public confidence and ensuring accountability within the industry.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development chaired by Senator Ekong Sampson of Akwa Ibom South, stated that Nigerian citizens and lawmakers deserve access to all agreements signed on their behalf.

“We would like them to be made available to Nigerians; all the various MoUs you have entered. We would like them to be made available to Nigerians, for us in the National Assembly, and to Nigerians,” she asserted.

She further urged the ministry to invoke the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act to facilitate public access to the documents, stressing that open governance is non-negotiable in a modern democracy.

“We would appreciate if you deploy the Freedom of Information Act, because we are in the age whereby we’ve heard people call for transparency,” Akpoti-Uduaghan added.

Her remarks come amid growing public interest in the Nigerian solid minerals sector, which has seen increased foreign attention and investment. Industry watchers say full disclosure of agreements will help curb exploitation and ensure equitable benefits for host communities and the nation at large.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

