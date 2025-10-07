Menu
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Returns to Senate After Six-Month Suspension Amid Cheers and Activist Support

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday made a dramatic return to the Red Chamber after serving a six-month suspension that stirred nationwide debate over free speech and women’s representation in politics.

The senator, who appeared in high spirits, was seen smiling as the Senate resumed plenary following a 10-week recess. Presiding over the session was Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whose earlier decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan had polarized opinions within and outside the National Assembly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arrival drew subtle cheers from her supporters. Among those present in solidarity was prominent human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, who was sighted in the gallery, though several other supporters were reportedly denied access to the chamber.

Witnesses said the senator calmly walked into the Senate chamber, exchanged pleasantries with a few colleagues, and took her seat — a moment seen as symbolic of resilience and political vindication.

Background to Her Suspension

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for alleged “misconduct and disorderly conduct” following a heated exchange over the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

The suspension drew widespread criticism from civil society groups, gender advocates, and opposition figures, who described the move as a “targeted silencing of a vocal female lawmaker.”

During her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office — located in Suite 2.05, Senate Wing — remained locked from March 6, symbolizing what her supporters called “institutional intimidation.” It was only recently reopened by Deputy Director Alabi Adedeji of the Sergeant-at-Arms Department, paving the way for her official return.

‘Akpabio Is a Dictator,’ She Said Two Weeks Ago

Two weeks before her reinstatement, Akpoti-Uduaghan made headlines again after gaining temporary access to her office, describing the Senate leadership under Akpabio as “dictatorial.”
Her bold remarks reignited conversations about political intolerance and the shrinking space for dissent within Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Senate Resumes with Full Attendance

Tuesday’s plenary recorded a significant turnout of senators, signaling the full resumption of legislative duties after a 10-week recess. The day’s sitting reportedly proceeded without incident, though keen observers noted the “frosty politeness” between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Political analysts say her return could reshape dynamics within the Senate, particularly on issues related to gender representation, transparency, and institutional accountability.

Public Reactions

Social media users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to welcome her back, describing her as “the voice of the voiceless” and a “symbol of courage in a male-dominated Senate.”

Others, however, called for reconciliation and maturity, urging both leaders to prioritize national interest over personal rivalry.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

