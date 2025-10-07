Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Returns to Senate After Six-Month Suspension Amid Cheers and Activist Support

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday made a dramatic return to the Red Chamber after serving a six-month suspension that stirred nationwide debate over free speech and women’s representation in politics.

The senator, who appeared in high spirits, was seen smiling as the Senate resumed plenary following a 10-week recess. Presiding over the session was Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whose earlier decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan had polarized opinions within and outside the National Assembly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arrival drew subtle cheers from her supporters. Among those present in solidarity was prominent human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, who was sighted in the gallery, though several other supporters were reportedly denied access to the chamber.

Witnesses said the senator calmly walked into the Senate chamber, exchanged pleasantries with a few colleagues, and took her seat — a moment seen as symbolic of resilience and political vindication.

Background to Her Suspension

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for alleged “misconduct and disorderly conduct” following a heated exchange over the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

The suspension drew widespread criticism from civil society groups, gender advocates, and opposition figures, who described the move as a “targeted silencing of a vocal female lawmaker.”

During her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office — located in Suite 2.05, Senate Wing — remained locked from March 6, symbolizing what her supporters called “institutional intimidation.” It was only recently reopened by Deputy Director Alabi Adedeji of the Sergeant-at-Arms Department, paving the way for her official return.

‘Akpabio Is a Dictator,’ She Said Two Weeks Ago

Two weeks before her reinstatement, Akpoti-Uduaghan made headlines again after gaining temporary access to her office, describing the Senate leadership under Akpabio as “dictatorial.”

Her bold remarks reignited conversations about political intolerance and the shrinking space for dissent within Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Senate Resumes with Full Attendance

Tuesday’s plenary recorded a significant turnout of senators, signaling the full resumption of legislative duties after a 10-week recess. The day’s sitting reportedly proceeded without incident, though keen observers noted the “frosty politeness” between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Political analysts say her return could reshape dynamics within the Senate, particularly on issues related to gender representation, transparency, and institutional accountability.

Public Reactions

Social media users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to welcome her back, describing her as “the voice of the voiceless” and a “symbol of courage in a male-dominated Senate.”

Others, however, called for reconciliation and maturity, urging both leaders to prioritize national interest over personal rivalry.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.