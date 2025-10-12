Tacha Completes 24-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt with 145 Makeovers in Lagos

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has completed her 24-hour Guinness World Record attempt for the most makeovers done in a single day, marking a milestone moment in Nigeria’s beauty and entertainment industry.

The marathon session, which began on Saturday at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos, officially ended at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, drawing widespread attention from fans, celebrities, and industry stakeholders.

Despite encountering minor technical glitches, including a brief power outage during the early hours of the event, Tacha remained resilient, completing 145 full makeovers on models of diverse backgrounds, genders, and skin tones.

Among the models were influencers and celebrities such as Mitchy, Venita Akpofure, and the duo Wanni and Handi, who represented various creative looks. Each transformation was documented with professional photography and runway showcases, forming part of the Tacha Beauty Festival — a cultural and fashion event that anchored the record attempt.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric as A-list celebrities and influencers including Alex Unusual, Toke Makinwa, Dabota Lawson, Soma Anyama, Slimcase, Ice Prince, and Egungun of Lagos turned out to show support. The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Idris Aregbe, was also in attendance, commending the initiative as a boost for Nigeria’s creative tourism and youth innovation.

Tacha, who first rose to national fame following her appearance in Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem edition), said her record bid was inspired by her passion to promote Nigerian artistry and celebrate the resilience and creativity of women in the global beauty space.

“This challenge wasn’t just about setting a record — it was about proving that Nigerian women are capable of achieving excellence at world-class standards,” Tacha told reporters after the event.

She also expressed gratitude to her supporters and the event team for standing by her through the 24-hour stretch.

Guinness World Records is now expected to review and verify the documentation before officially confirming her status as a new world record holder.

If verified, Tacha’s feat will place her alongside other notable Nigerians who have made the Guinness World Recordslist in recent years, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing presence in global pop culture and creative industries.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.