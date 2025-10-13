N’assembly proposes November 2026 presidential, governorship elections in new Electoral Act amendment

In a landmark move ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nigeria’s National Assembly has proposed that presidential and gubernatorial elections be conducted in November 2026, deviating from the traditional February or March schedule. The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act and was revealed during a one-day public hearing hosted by the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on electoral matters.

The amendment suggests that polls into the offices of the president and state governors be held not later than 185 days before the end of the incumbent’s tenure, which constitutionally expires on May 29. By this calculation, the next presidential and gubernatorial elections would fall in November 2026, as 185 days before May 29, 2027, lands around that period.

Similarly, legislative elections for the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly are proposed to be held not later than 185 days before the dissolution of the respective chambers.

The joint committee’s draft amendments also recommend a constitutional shift, removing the election timeline framework from the constitution and embedding it within the Electoral Act. This will require amendments to sections 76, 116, 132, and 178 of the 1999 Constitution.

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun, explained that the primary goal is to allow ample time for the resolution of all post-election litigations before inauguration.

“To ensure that all manner of election litigation is dispensed with before the swearing-in of winners, we are proposing an amendment that will reduce the 180 days allocated for tribunal judgments to 90 days,” Balogun said.

He added that appellate and Supreme Court rulings must also be concluded within the proposed 185-day window, necessitating amendments to sections 285 and 139 of the Constitution.

Among the key features of the proposed amendment is the introduction of early voting, targeted at specific groups including security personnel, accredited election observers, INEC officials, journalists, and ad hoc staff. Section 2 of the draft bill provides that early voting shall take place not later than 14 days before the general election date.

In a move to enhance electoral transparency and integrity, the proposal mandates the electronic transmission of results. According to Section 60 (5), presiding officers must transmit election results, including the total number of accredited voters, both electronically and manually to the next collation level.

Non-compliance with this directive attracts penalties, while the distribution of unstamped ballot papers and result sheets is criminalised under the new draft, with offenders facing up to one year in prison, a fine of N1 million, or both.

The amendment also proposes making the use of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) non-compulsory, although full details on alternatives were not immediately clarified.

INEC’s representative at the hearing, Abdullahi Zuru, along with other stakeholders, expressed strong support for the amendments. Many advocated for the inclusion of broader electronic voting measures and robust enforcement of electoral guidelines to safeguard the process.

The comprehensive reforms signal a significant restructuring of Nigeria’s electoral process and aim to address long-standing legal and logistical challenges, while improving transparency and voter confidence ahead of the 2027 polls.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.