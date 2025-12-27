Nasarawa SSG Urges Sustained Prayers for Peace, Stability under Tinubu, Sule

TOTO, Nasarawa State, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Dr. Labaran Magaji, on Friday called on Christian leaders to sustain prayers for peace, stability, and the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule and President Bola Tinubu.

Magaji made the call during a stakeholders’ interaction with leaders of Interdenominational churches in Toto Local Government Area, emphasising the need for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among religious and ethnic groups in the state.

“President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sule, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, are positioned to deliver more developmental projects. We must all support peace and unity to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” Magaji said.

The event, organised by the SSG in celebration of Christmas, was attended by 133 clergy members, including Toto LGA Chairman Ahmed Baba, the State APC Secretary Dr. Yarus Dagusa, and residents of the area.

Dagusa commended the SSG for the initiative, noting it aligns with Governor Sule’s policy focus on peace and community development. Chairman Baba highlighted the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence, while Elder Tanko Kaura lauded the SSG’s wisdom in fostering community growth.

Pastor Adeyemi Emmanuel-Folorunsho, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Toto LGA Chapter, thanked the SSG and stakeholders for supporting religious leaders during the festive season.

The interaction also featured a donation of cash and bags of rice to Christian clergy by the G30 group, and concluded with a show of appreciation for President Tinubu, who appointed the SSG as Renewed Hope Ambassador for Nasarawa State.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.