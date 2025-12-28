Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule pardons 32 inmates on 66th birthday

LAFIA, Nasarawa, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has granted pardon to 32 inmates serving various jail terms across custodial centres in the state.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday during a visit to the Lafia Custodial Centre, part of activities marking his 66th birthday. He urged the beneficiaries to live responsibly and conduct themselves in ways that ensure smooth reintegration into society.

“This exercise is in fulfilment of my constitutional responsibility, following recommendations by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy,” Sule said, commending the council members for their diligence and integrity.

The governor also advised the inmates to refrain from actions that could return them to custody, stressing the importance of justifying the mercy extended to them.

Speaking on the exercise, Mr. Isaac Danladi, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, described the pardon as a significant step in strengthening the state’s justice system. He noted that the action was in accordance with Sections 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, following consultations with the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“This action underscores the governor’s strong belief in rehabilitation, restorative justice, and the provision of second chances for deserving citizens to mend their ways,” Danladi said.

The pardon reflects the state government’s commitment to rehabilitation and second chances for citizens, aiming to support reintegration and reduce recidivism.

(NAN)

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.