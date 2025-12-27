Nasarawa Funds World’s First Public Relations University from Savings, No Borrowing – Gov. Sule

GUDI, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nasarawa State is set to host the world’s first University of Public Relations and Leadership, fully financed from the state’s internally generated savings, Governor Abdullahi Sule has disclosed.

Sule made the announcement on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) University in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area. The governor attributed the ability to execute the multi-billion-naira project without borrowing to fiscal and economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu, which he said strengthened financial discipline and autonomy at the sub-national level.

“This used to be a state where if we needed just N5 billion to construct a market, we had to go and take a bond. Today, if we have a N40 billion project, we don’t go anywhere to borrow money. We just execute that project,” Sule said.

According to the governor, the university project is being financed from a special savings fund he had accumulated for the benefit of a future administration. Fifty per cent of the contract sum has already been paid upfront to the contractor, with the balance to come from the same fund.

Dr Ike Neliaku, President of the NIPR, praised the governor for translating vision into action, noting that the institution would position Nasarawa State prominently on the global map of education and professional training.

“You are sending a powerful message, not only to Nigeria but to the entire world, that Nasarawa State is no longer at the margins of history. Nasarawa State has become a centre of history,” Neliaku said.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the state’s first civilian governor, also congratulated the administration, describing the university as a pioneering institution in Africa and possibly the world.

Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, NIPR Vice President, said the university is designed as Nigeria’s first ‘Triple Helix’ institution, integrating government, industry, and academia. He described it as the first specialised university globally dedicated to public relations and leadership.

The project consultant, Arc. Shehu Tukur, disclosed that the university would occupy a 100-hectare site, with the first phase covering 16 hectares and including the senate building, student hostels, staff lodges, and other essential infrastructure.

“We assure you that the contract period will not be exceeded because whatever you are supposed to do with us, you have already done it. We are fully committed to delivering the project in line with your vision,” Tukur said.

The NIPR University is a collaborative project involving the Nasarawa State Government, NIPR, and international partners, aimed at providing specialised training in public relations, leadership, and professional development.

Babatunde Akinsola

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.