Nasarawa APC E-Registration Drive Gains Momentum as Akun Administrator Rallies Grassroots Support

The Administrator of Akun Area Administrative Council in Nasarawa State, Garba Adigizi, has intensified calls for residents to participate actively in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership e-registration exercise, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening party unity and grassroots development.

Speaking on Saturday at an APC stakeholders’ meeting held in Wakama electoral ward, Akpata, Mr. Adigizi urged both existing party faithful and prospective members to take advantage of the digital registration platform. Naija247News gathered that the meeting attracted party leaders, youth representatives, and ward executives, reflecting growing interest in the e-registration process across the council area.

According to the administrator, the initiative is designed not only to modernise the party’s operations but also to ensure transparency and accuracy in its membership records. “Registering with the APC will enable you to become bona fide members of the party,” Mr. Adigizi said, stressing that a credible and error-free database would enhance internal organisation and strategic planning ahead of future political engagements.

Naija247News understands that the APC e-registration exercise is part of a broader nationwide effort to deploy technology in party administration, reduce duplication, and empower members at the grassroots with verifiable identity within the party structure. Mr. Adigizi noted that a stronger database would ultimately translate into better representation and equitable distribution of opportunities for wards and local councils.

Beyond party matters, the administrator used the forum to reaffirm support for the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule, calling on residents to sustain their backing to attract more democratic dividends to the area. “Supporting Governor Sule will enable us to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said, while pledging to continue initiating people-oriented projects with direct impact on livelihoods within Akun.

Earlier in their remarks, the APC Chairman of Wakama Ward, Usman Gboble, alongside the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Akolo David, echoed similar sentiments. They encouraged residents, particularly youths and women, to turn out en masse for the e-registration exercise, describing it as a gateway to greater political inclusion and development benefits.

Naija247News reports that stakeholders at the meeting expressed optimism that the digital registration drive would boost party cohesion in Nasarawa State, positioning the APC for stronger grassroots mobilisation while reinforcing public confidence in the party’s commitment to internal reform and responsive governance.