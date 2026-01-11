NARD Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike After Presidential Intervention, Records Progress on Key Demands

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike following what it described as significant progress on its long-standing demands after sustained engagements with the Federal Government and key stakeholders.

The decision was reached during a virtual Emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, where the association reviewed recent developments and assessed the status of its demands. The suspension, according to the association, followed direct presidential intervention led by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued after the meeting, NARD said the suspension of the strike is strategic and conditional, allowing the NEC to further review tangible progress at its next statutory meeting scheduled to commence on January 25, 2026.

Secretary-General of NARD, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, explained that the association opted to pause the strike action in view of firm commitments and concrete steps taken by relevant authorities toward resolving the issues raised by resident doctors nationwide.

A source familiar with the negotiations disclosed that significant behind-the-scenes progress over the past week played a major role in altering the association’s stance.

“In the last one week, there has been a lot of progress that has been made. Most of these developments are happening at a very high level, including at the presidency,” the source said.

According to the source, tensions had earlier escalated over the handling of the issues by the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, particularly the Coordinating Minister, Prof. Ali Pate, prompting political intervention.

“To underscore the seriousness of the matter, Minister Pate was called to order and appealed to, in order to balance the situation,” the source added.

The negotiations reportedly involved multiple stakeholders, including hospital chief executives, political leaders and party officials.

“Committees of Chief Medical Directors met several times, and there was also intervention from top officials of the APC. At some point, political undertones and opposition involvement were alleged, which led to APC leadership stepping in to ascertain the facts,” the source said.

These engagements, the source noted, helped decision-makers gain a clearer understanding of the resident doctors’ grievances.

“They are now getting first-hand information from those at the receiving end of the agitation—the resident doctors,” the source said.

The insider further explained that the interventions have translated into concrete actions, including directives on outstanding payments, stressing that industrial action is merely a means to an end.

“Strike is not just about downing tools; it is a tool to achieve results,” the source said.

Despite the progress, NARD leadership has faced pressure from members due to limited disclosure during negotiations.

“We are receiving criticism from members because there is information we cannot yet fully disclose,” the source said, expressing confidence that dissatisfaction would subside once visible outcomes emerge.

However, in a detailed briefing on the outcomes of the NEC meeting, Dr. Ibrahim confirmed that the lingering crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, had been resolved following the implementation of the report of a committee previously set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He added that a new reconciliation committee comprising Chief Medical Directors, the Health Ministry and NARD has been constituted to ensure all resident doctors remain at the facility and to foster lasting peace between the Association of Resident Doctors and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria at the hospital.

On the long-standing 25 and 35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears, NARD disclosed that verified lists had been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). It added that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment had written to the Ministry of Finance and IPPIS to facilitate payment, with similar progress recorded on the accoutrement allowance.

The association further stated that lists of promotion and salary arrears had been transmitted by the Health Ministry to the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office. The Minister of State for Finance, it said, had acknowledged receipt, with engagements ongoing to agree on a clear and expedited payment plan.

On entry-level placement, NARD said the Director of Hospital Services would communicate with hospital chief executives to reinforce clarification from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recognising CONMESS 3 as the appropriate entry level for doctors.

The association also disclosed that a multi-stakeholder committee comprising the Health Ministry, Chief Medical Directors, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and NARD has been set up to address locum practice and work-hour regulation, with preliminary activities already underway. Concrete steps, it added, have also been taken toward the full implementation of specialist allowances.

Addressing house officers’ welfare, NARD said the Ministry of Labour had intervened, while the Health Ministry would formally engage the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and IPPIS over salary delays and arrears.

The NEC further noted progress on membership re-categorisation, implementation of professional allowances, and efforts to ensure that salary and allowance gains at the federal level are replicated in state and private health facilities.

Based on what it described as firm commitments from critical stakeholders—including the Ministries of Health, Labour and Finance, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, IPPIS, the Budget Office, the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, and the Vice President—NARD said it unanimously resolved to suspend the planned resumption of its strike action, tagged TICS 2.0, while monitoring implementation closely.