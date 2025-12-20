Naira Weakens at Official Market, Closes at N1,464.49

Lagos, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) – The naira weakened further against the US dollar on Friday, closing at N1,464.49 at the official foreign exchange market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed a 0.4 per cent depreciation from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,457.84.

The local currency had opened the week on a positive note, appreciating by N2.59 on Monday, but gains could not be sustained amid persistent demand pressures.

The naira traded at N1,451.81 on Monday and N1,455.08 on Tuesday, before slipping further to N1,455.49 on Wednesday and closing lower on Friday.