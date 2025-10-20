Naira Weakens as FX Gap Persists Between Official and Parallel Markets

By Naija247news Business Desk – Lagos | October 20, 2025

The Nigerian Naira continued to trade under pressure over the weekend, with a significant disparity between the official and parallel foreign exchange markets, reflecting persistent dollar scarcity and market segmentation in Africa’s largest economy.

On Sunday, October 19, data from market dealers showed the Naira trading in the mid-₦1,400s per U.S. dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) — the official platform supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — while black-market operators in Lagos and Abuja quoted rates in the ₦1,485 to ₦1,500 range.

Persistent Spread Highlights Market Fragmentation

The widening gap underscores ongoing structural challenges in Nigeria’s foreign exchange system. While the official NFEM rate has stabilised in recent sessions following weeks of volatility, the parallel market remains markedly weaker, driven by unmet dollar demand from importers, travellers, and small businesses who cannot access sufficient forex through authorised channels.

Analysts say the divergence reflects both domestic liquidity constraints and global currency pressures, as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen amid geopolitical uncertainty and higher U.S. interest rates.

The CBN has intermittently intervened through FX auctions and bank allocations, but limited dollar inflows and inconsistent supply continue to sustain a premium for immediacy in the informal market.

Importers, SMEs, and Travellers Feel the Pinch

Import-dependent businesses are among the hardest hit. Many importers, unable to obtain forex through official sources, are turning to the parallel market at higher costs — a situation that raises the landed price of goods and feeds inflationary pressure in consumer markets.

Travellers and remittance recipients are also navigating the spread between bank transfer rates and street cash quotes, with access and timing becoming key factors in securing competitive exchange rates.

Market Structure and Supply Mismatch

Experts attribute the gap to a supply mismatch between the NFEM and the informal market. The official window aggregates transactions based on volume-weighted average prices, often influenced by institutional and corporate flows, while the parallel market reacts instantly to cash demand and market sentiment.

This segmentation, coupled with reduced oil export proceeds and moderate diaspora inflows, has kept the exchange spread persistently wide through October.

Outlook

Currency traders anticipate continued volatility until dollar liquidity improves significantly or policy adjustments further harmonise the market. Analysts note that sustained fiscal reforms, increased oil receipts, and confidence in the FX regime will be critical to closing the gap in the medium term.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.