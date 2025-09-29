Naira trades at N1,485/$ on Monday as Dollar index falls

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Naira kicked off the week on a stronger note, trading at N1,485.5/$ in the official foreign exchange market, bolstered by favorable investor sentiment, high local interest rates, and a retreat in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Naija247news gathered that the naira’s rebound comes as the dollar index fell 0.2% on Monday, pressured by looming U.S. government shutdown risks and key economic data releases expected during the week. The market is closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance amid slowing rate cut expectations.

Currency traders in Lagos’ informal market are buying dollars at N1,485/$ and selling at N1,505/$, indicating relative stability in the parallel segment. According to Naija247news, this range reflects the broader expectation that the naira will fluctuate between N1,450/$ and N1,550/$ in the near term, barring a sharp decline in global oil prices below $70 per barrel.

Naija247news understands that the naira’s current momentum is partly driven by its attractiveness in carry trade transactions, where traders borrow in low-interest environments like the U.S. and invest in higher-yielding assets such as Nigerian government bonds. With Nigerian interest rates remaining above 27%, the naira continues to draw investor interest despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently trimming rates by 0.5%.

Technical indicators also signal further gains for the naira. Naija247news gathered that the currency has formed an inverse cup-and-handle pattern on the charts, often associated with bullish price movement. A decisive move below the N1,476/$ level could propel the naira towards N1,400/$.

Investor confidence also received a boost after the Dangote Refinery reversed its decision to suspend naira-denominated fuel sales. According to Naija247news, the refinery confirmed it would resume gasoline sales in naira and offer free delivery to selected locations, calming fears over fuel pricing and supply disruptions in the local market.

Naija247news understands that the refinery had earlier paused naira transactions due to sourcing difficulties, reflecting Nigeria’s wider struggle with crude oil production. However, intervention from the Naira for Crude Technical Committee helped resolve the standoff, reinforcing stability in the domestic energy sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.