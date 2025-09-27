Naira Strengthens to N1,480/$1 at Official Market, Hits Best Level Since January

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Naira ended the week on a stronger footing, closing at N1,480/$1 at the official foreign exchange market on Friday, marking its best performance since January 31, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that this latest appreciation reflects a marginal gain from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,485/$1, according to figures published on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website. It also represents the strongest close for the local currency in nearly eight months.

Naija247news understands that the Naira’s positive trajectory began earlier in the week when it opened at N1,491.49/$1 on Monday, slipped slightly to N1,493.2/$1 on Tuesday, coinciding with the conclusion of the 302nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, before gaining momentum midweek to close at N1,486.8/$1 on Wednesday and N1,485/$1 on Thursday.

In the parallel market, Naija247news gathered that the Naira also showed resilience, closing at N1,506.5/$1 on Friday. This was an improvement from N1,511/$1 on Thursday and N1,520/$1 the previous week, suggesting increased stability in both official and informal markets.

According to Naija247news, this week’s exchange rate trend showed more consistency compared to last week, when the Naira fluctuated significantly—opening at N1,495/$1 on Monday and closing at N1,488/$1 on Friday.

Similarly, in the parallel market last week, the currency had depreciated to N1,520/$1 on Friday, down from a high of N1,537/$1 on Wednesday. This week’s appreciation reflects a renewed momentum in favour of the Naira.

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves also saw an uptick, rising to $42.2 billion from $41.9 billion last week. The increase in reserves is being attributed to stronger investor confidence and foreign inflows following monetary and exchange rate reforms by the CBN.

Naija247news understands that CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, during his post-MPC press briefing, credited the currency’s performance to increased transparency, fiscal discipline, and a market-oriented exchange rate regime. He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to reducing inflation to single digits and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Naija247news also gathered that the MPC, during the week, reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points, from 27.5% to 27%, while narrowing the asymmetric corridor to +250/-250 basis points. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains at 45% for commercial banks and 16% for merchant banks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.