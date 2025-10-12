Naira Strengthens by N10.50 in One Week as FX Liquidity Improves, External Reserves Hit $42.57bn

By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 – The Nigerian naira posted another week of modest recovery in the official foreign exchange market, gaining N10.50 over the past five trading sessions amid sustained liquidity inflows and steady external reserve accretion.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira closed at N1,455.17 per US dollar on Friday, appreciating by 0.7 percent from N1,465.67/$1 recorded the previous week.

Over the five trading days, the local currency advanced by N15.09 or 1.04 percent, strengthening from Monday’s opening rate of N1,470.26/$1 to end the week at N1,455.17/$1 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM). On a daily basis, the naira appreciated by N11.48 (0.78%) between Thursday and Friday.

Parallel Market Sees Mild Weakness

While the official market reflected a stronger naira, the story was slightly different on the parallel market, where the currency depreciated by 0.5 percent to close at N1,492/$1 on Friday, compared to N1,485/$1 the previous day.

Traders attributed the divergence to temporary demand pressures from importers and informal sector participants, though analysts believe the gap between both markets will narrow further as CBN maintains regular dollar interventions and supports interbank liquidity.

External Reserves Rise to $42.57bn

Nigeria’s external reserves continued their upward trajectory, rising to $42.57 billion as of October 9, 2025, according to the latest CBN data.

A report by FBNQuest confirmed the trend, indicating that gross official reserves climbed by nearly $1.1 billion to $42.4 billion at the end of September 2025. Despite a brief dip in June—when reserves fell by around $1.2 billion due to debt service payments—Nigeria’s reserves have grown consistently since May.

On a quarterly basis, reserves expanded by $5.1 billion, underpinned by a stronger trade balance, higher non-oil export proceeds, and robust capital inflows driven by attractive interest rates.

Reserves Now Cover 13.2 Months of Imports

FBNQuest estimates that as of September 2025, Nigeria’s reserves were sufficient to cover 13.2 months of merchandise imports and 12.0 months of total imports, including services—one of the highest coverage ratios in Africa.

Although the CBN does not publicly disclose net reserve figures, which are a more conservative international benchmark, analysts suggest that net reserves may now exceed the $23.1 billion reported in December 2024. The buildup signals a gradual strengthening of Nigeria’s foreign exchange buffers and external stability.

Regional Snapshot: South Africa and Egypt Also Record Gains

Elsewhere on the continent, South Africa’s international liquidity climbed by nearly $2 billion month-on-month to $67.9 billion, driven largely by mark-to-market gains of $1.6 billion in gold reserves amid an 11 percent jump in gold prices to $3,873.2 per ounce.

Similarly, Egypt’s net foreign exchange reserves rose by $283 million in September 2025 to $49.5 billion, buoyed by a $175 million increase in gold holdings.

Analysts Optimistic on Near-Term Outlook

Analysts at FBNQuest remain optimistic that Nigeria’s external buffers could strengthen further if global financial conditions ease. They note that any softness in the U.S. labor market could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain or accelerate its monetary policy easing, creating room for capital inflows into emerging markets like Nigeria.

The firm added that the combination of rising reserves, improved liquidity, and stable oil receipts supports a more sustainable FX outlook going into the fourth quarter of 2025.

