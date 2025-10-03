Naira records strongest 2025 performance at official, parallel markets

In a remarkable development, the naira strengthened to N1,455.23/$ at the official segment of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) market on Thursday, October 3. This represents a 1.36% appreciation from the N1,475.34/$ recorded on September 30, marking the local currency’s best performance so far in 2025.

This surge is particularly notable as it places the naira in the N1,400 region for the first time since May 2024, signaling a period of substantial recovery. Additionally, this is the strongest performance for the currency since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced its electronic foreign exchange matching system (EFEMS) in December 2024, which had seen the naira trading at N1,660/$ initially.

At the parallel market, the naira also gained, appreciating to N1,480/$ from N1,485/$ on September 30, marking the best performance at the unofficial market as well.

President Bola Tinubu, during his Independence Day speech on October 1, expressed confidence in the naira’s recovery. He noted that the currency had “stabilized” after enduring significant volatility in 2023 and 2024. The president also highlighted how reforms in the foreign exchange market, combined with increased capital inflows and remittances, have led to a reduction in the gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel market rate.

Looking ahead, the chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, predicted on September 25 that the naira could appreciate further, potentially reaching between N1,300/$ and N1,400/$ by the close of 2025.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.