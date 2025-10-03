Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & EconomyMarkets

Naira records strongest 2025 performance at official, parallel markets

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a remarkable development, the naira strengthened to N1,455.23/$ at the official segment of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) market on Thursday, October 3. This represents a 1.36% appreciation from the N1,475.34/$ recorded on September 30, marking the local currency’s best performance so far in 2025.

This surge is particularly notable as it places the naira in the N1,400 region for the first time since May 2024, signaling a period of substantial recovery. Additionally, this is the strongest performance for the currency since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced its electronic foreign exchange matching system (EFEMS) in December 2024, which had seen the naira trading at N1,660/$ initially.

At the parallel market, the naira also gained, appreciating to N1,480/$ from N1,485/$ on September 30, marking the best performance at the unofficial market as well.

President Bola Tinubu, during his Independence Day speech on October 1, expressed confidence in the naira’s recovery. He noted that the currency had “stabilized” after enduring significant volatility in 2023 and 2024. The president also highlighted how reforms in the foreign exchange market, combined with increased capital inflows and remittances, have led to a reduction in the gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel market rate.

Looking ahead, the chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, predicted on September 25 that the naira could appreciate further, potentially reaching between N1,300/$ and N1,400/$ by the close of 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SEC DG: Slow pace of capital market integration in West Africa delaying infrastructure financing
Next article
2027 : Tinubu, Don’t Think ADC Coalition Are Not Serious. They Are Ready To Do And Undo -Primate Elijah
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

2027 : Tinubu, Don’t Think ADC Coalition Are Not Serious. They Are Ready To Do And Undo -Primate Elijah

Politics & Governance 0
In a recent address shared on his official Facebook...

SEC DG: Slow pace of capital market integration in West Africa delaying infrastructure financing

Business & Economy 0
The slow pace of capital market integration in West...

Bayo Ogunlesi: Nigeria now exciting place to invest

Business & Economy 0
Bayo Ogunlesi, the Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP),...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria