Naira Opens 2026 on Positive Note, Appreciates Against U.S. Dollar

Lagos, Nigeria – The Naira started the year 2026 on a strong note, gaining value against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Friday.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency traded at ₦1,430.84 per dollar, marking an appreciation of ₦4.90 from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when it closed at ₦1,435.75 per dollar. This represents a 0.34 per cent gain for the Naira.

The gain signals a continuation of the Naira’s sustained appreciation through the yuletide into the new year, providing a boost to investor confidence in local assets.

The positive start comes amid efforts by the CBN to stabilize the currency and manage foreign exchange flows in the economy.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.