Naira Hits All-Time High of N1,476.34 per Dollar Amid Rising FX Liquidity and CBN Reforms

Lagos, Nigeria — The naira reached a historic high of N1,476.34 per U.S. dollar on Monday, marking its strongest level since the launch of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) on the Bloomberg BMatch platform in December 2024. The surge reflects a 12.5 percent appreciation from N1,661.12 per dollar at the system’s rollout and underscores the impact of Nigeria’s ongoing foreign exchange reforms.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the local currency strengthened by 0.3 percent on Monday, rising from N1,480.65 quoted on Friday in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM). Analysts attribute the gains to increased liquidity in the FX market, higher external reserves, and reduced speculative activity, driven largely by CBN reform measures.

Parallel Market and Banking Sector Performance

While the naira advanced in the official market, the parallel (black) market saw a modest weakening, with the currency dropping N5 to close at N1,495 on Monday, compared with N1,490 on Friday.

In the banking sector, GTBank’s daily FX rate for international transactions remained steady at N1,485, while Access Bank’s rate declined slightly to N1,508 from N1,512 on Friday. The discrepancy highlights the continuing spread between interbank and parallel market rates, even as reforms gradually narrow the gap.

Foreign Exchange Inflows Boost Naira

Foreign exchange inflows rose sharply to US$984.10 million, up from US$605.00 million the previous week, according to a report by Coronation Merchant Bank. The composition of inflows showed that Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) accounted for the largest share at US$318.10 million (32.32%), followed by exporters at 25.06 percent, non-bank corporates at 18.32 percent, the CBN at 14.89 percent, Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) at 5.67 percent, and other sources at 3.74 percent.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s gross external reserves rose by US$192.95 million (0.46%) to US$42.23 billion as of Thursday, September 28, 2025. Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said:

“We anticipate a mild appreciation of the naira in the near term, supported by sustained foreign portfolio flows and CBN interventions.”

Weekly Performance and Premium Narrowing

Last week, the naira extended its positive momentum, appreciating 0.49 percent week-on-week (equivalent to N7.24) against the U.S. dollar, largely due to foreign portfolio inflows and improved supply from exporters. In the parallel market, the naira also advanced 1.67 percent week-on-week (N25.00), narrowing the premium between official and parallel markets to N19.34 per dollar from N37.10 the previous week.

EFEMS: A Game-Changer for Transparency and Stability

The EFEMS platform, launched in November 2024, was designed to tackle speculation and enhance transparency in Nigeria’s FX market. By automatically matching buy and sell orders, the system promotes fairness, efficiency, and liquidity in foreign exchange trading. Financial experts remain optimistic that the platform could address long-standing challenges affecting the naira and Nigeria’s external reserves, including speculative attacks and market distortions.

“EFEMS has already demonstrated its capacity to stabilize the naira and create a more predictable FX market for businesses and investors,” said a market analyst.

Outlook

With sustained FX inflows, growing external reserves, and ongoing CBN interventions, the naira is poised for gradual strengthening in the coming months. The narrowing gap between official and parallel market rates signals growing confidence in the policy framework, while EFEMS continues to play a critical role in promoting market efficiency and transparency.

If trends persist, Nigeria may witness greater stability in the FX market, improved foreign investor confidence, and strengthened external reserves — all critical to supporting economic growth and fiscal resilience.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.