Naira Gains in Parallel Market but Depreciates Officially Against Dollar, Margin Narrows to N9.5

The Nigerian Naira today appreciated to N1,476 per dollar in the parallel market, up from N1,487 per dollar recorded on Thursday.

However, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the naira depreciated to N1,466.5 per dollar from N1,462.9 per dollar on Thursday, marking a N3.6 decline in the official exchange rate.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the margin between the parallel and official markets narrowed significantly to N9.5 per dollar from N24.1 on Thursday.

Over the week, the naira weakened by N12.5 against the dollar in the official market, while it gained N4 in the parallel market, reflecting mixed trends in the local currency’s performance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.