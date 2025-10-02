“Naira Edges Up to ₦1,478/$1 as Ghana Cedi, Zambia Kwacha Weaken – FX Data Shows”

Abuja, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s naira is expected to strengthen slightly against the U.S. dollar in the coming week, buoyed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions and improving foreign exchange reserves, even as regional peers like Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha face renewed pressure.

On Thursday, the naira traded at around ₦1,478/$1 on the official market, compared with ₦1,485/$1 a week earlier, according to official data. In parallel street trading, the currency exchanged hands at ₦1,485/$1, showing a narrow spread between the official and parallel windows.

One Lagos-based FX trader told Naija247news:

“We expect the naira to edge stronger this week, thanks to easier funding conditions that are reducing liquidity pressures. Rising reserves also give the central bank room to manoeuvre and sustain its interventions.”

The CBN has continued dollar sales into the interbank market to stabilize rates, while subdued demand for foreign currency imports has further eased pressure. Analysts note that Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which recently climbed above $35 billion, provide a critical buffer for the regulator to keep the market liquid.

Regional Picture: Mixed Fortunes Across African Currencies

Ghana: The cedi slipped to ₵12.50/$1 on Thursday, from ₵12.30/$1 last week, pressured by demand from manufacturers, energy firms, and service companies. Despite central bank FX auctions, traders said the currency remains on a “gradual depreciation path.”

Zambia: The kwacha traded at K23.99/$1, slightly weaker than last week’s K23.97/$1, as corporate demand for dollars continues to outstrip supply. Analysts expect sustained downward pressure.

Kenya: The shilling was steady at KES129.00/40 per dollar, compared with KES128.90/129.30 last week, reflecting balanced supply and demand. Traders expect continued stability after months of minimal movement.

Nigeria Outlook: Fragile Gains Amid Persistent Pressures

While the naira is on track for modest appreciation in the short term, analysts caution that import demand, global oil prices, and portfolio flows remain critical factors. Any sudden shock — such as lower oil receipts or delays in foreign investment — could quickly erode the fragile gains.

Still, the CBN’s sustained interventions, coupled with rising reserves and policy reforms aimed at unifying Nigeria’s FX windows, provide cautious optimism that the currency could remain on a firmer footing heading into mid-October.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.