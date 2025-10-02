Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

“Naira Edges Up to ₦1,478/$1 as Ghana Cedi, Zambia Kwacha Weaken – FX Data Shows”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s naira is expected to strengthen slightly against the U.S. dollar in the coming week, buoyed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions and improving foreign exchange reserves, even as regional peers like Ghana’s cedi and Zambia’s kwacha face renewed pressure.

On Thursday, the naira traded at around ₦1,478/$1 on the official market, compared with ₦1,485/$1 a week earlier, according to official data. In parallel street trading, the currency exchanged hands at ₦1,485/$1, showing a narrow spread between the official and parallel windows.

One Lagos-based FX trader told Naija247news:

“We expect the naira to edge stronger this week, thanks to easier funding conditions that are reducing liquidity pressures. Rising reserves also give the central bank room to manoeuvre and sustain its interventions.”

The CBN has continued dollar sales into the interbank market to stabilize rates, while subdued demand for foreign currency imports has further eased pressure. Analysts note that Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which recently climbed above $35 billion, provide a critical buffer for the regulator to keep the market liquid.

Regional Picture: Mixed Fortunes Across African Currencies

  • Ghana: The cedi slipped to ₵12.50/$1 on Thursday, from ₵12.30/$1 last week, pressured by demand from manufacturers, energy firms, and service companies. Despite central bank FX auctions, traders said the currency remains on a “gradual depreciation path.”
  • Zambia: The kwacha traded at K23.99/$1, slightly weaker than last week’s K23.97/$1, as corporate demand for dollars continues to outstrip supply. Analysts expect sustained downward pressure.
  • Kenya: The shilling was steady at KES129.00/40 per dollar, compared with KES128.90/129.30 last week, reflecting balanced supply and demand. Traders expect continued stability after months of minimal movement.

Nigeria Outlook: Fragile Gains Amid Persistent Pressures

While the naira is on track for modest appreciation in the short term, analysts caution that import demand, global oil prices, and portfolio flows remain critical factors. Any sudden shock — such as lower oil receipts or delays in foreign investment — could quickly erode the fragile gains.

Still, the CBN’s sustained interventions, coupled with rising reserves and policy reforms aimed at unifying Nigeria’s FX windows, provide cautious optimism that the currency could remain on a firmer footing heading into mid-October.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
EU election mission seeks constitutional, judicial reforms ahead of 2027
Next article
Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Vice President and 2023 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar...

Sanusi: Banks should be compelled to publish data on loans to female-led businesses to encourage support

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of...

Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

EU election mission seeks constitutional, judicial reforms ahead of 2027

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket

Top Stories 0
Former Vice President and 2023 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar...

Sanusi: Banks should be compelled to publish data on loans to female-led businesses to encourage support

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of...

Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale

Business & Economy 0
Former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria