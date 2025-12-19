NAF’s C-130 aircraft, crew in Accra, proceeding to Portugal – Official

By Sumaila Ogbaje
Abuja, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its C-130 aircraft, which made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, has safely arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of its onward journey to Portugal.
The Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.
Ejodame said the aircraft was on its way to Portugal via Banjul and Casablanca for scheduled depot maintenance.
He assured the public that all crew members were safe and the aircraft remained fully serviceable.
Ejodame emphasised that NAF continued to operate to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.
He thanked Nigerians for their concern and support during the precautionary event. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)
