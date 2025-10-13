NAFDAC Stresses Clinical Trials as Key to Full Approval of Herbal Medicines

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has emphasised that no herbal product in Nigeria can receive full approval without undergoing properly designed clinical trials to scientifically establish its safety and efficacy.

The agency, in partnership with the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), is working to develop herbal medicines that meet international standards through rigorous evidence-based research and validation.

In a statement signed by NAFDAC’s media consultant, Sayo Akintola, on Sunday, the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said Nigerian herbal medicine practitioners have the expertise to formulate safe and effective remedies comparable to global standards.

“However, scientific validation through clinical trials remains the key requirement for full approval,” she stressed.

According to the World Health Organisation, up to 80 percent of Africa’s population relies on herbal remedies for primary healthcare. NAFDAC’s initiative seeks to bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern scientific evaluation, ensuring local herbal products are safe, effective, and globally acceptable.

Adeyeye explained that NAFDAC currently operates two levels of approval for herbal medicines:

Listing (L) Approval: Granted after toxicological safety tests in NAFDAC laboratories. Listed products carry a NAFDAC number ending with ‘L’ and are valid for two years.

Full Approval: Requires clinical trials under a well-designed protocol to confirm efficacy. Products that meet this standard receive full registration valid for five years.

She noted that the high cost of clinical trials remains a major obstacle discouraging many practitioners from scientifically validating their products.

“If you have a herbal medicine but cannot scientifically prove its efficacy and safety, NAFDAC cannot grant it full registration,” Adeyeye emphasised.

While thousands of herbal medicines have been listed, only a few have undergone clinical trials with verifiable outcomes. “We know herbal medicines work, but we must determine scientifically the safe dosage levels. Below a certain threshold, they are safe; above it, they may damage vital organs like the liver and kidney. The fact that a product is natural doesn’t mean it’s completely safe—that’s why regulation is crucial,” she added.

NAFDAC established the Herbal Medicine Products Committee shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic to foster collaboration among practitioners, researchers, and government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Health. The committee continues to promote traditional medicine research and regulation.

Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC is seeking funding support to assist practitioners with clinical trials, which are highly capital-intensive. The ongoing partnership with NNMDA will identify listed herbal medicines that meet preliminary regulatory standards and subject them to clinical testing.

“We need to prove beyond doubt that these medicines are effective and safe for human use. Once confirmed, they can be fully registered and possibly included in the national formulary for herbal medicines,” Adeyeye said.

The agency continues to engage herbal medicine practitioners through stakeholder meetings to sensitise them on registration requirements and best practices, ensuring product safety and efficacy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.