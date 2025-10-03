NAFDAC shuts two Chinese supermarkets, cosmetics shops in Abuja over ‘violation of regulatory laws’

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two Chinese-owned supermarkets in Jabi District and eight cosmetics shops within Wuse Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for violating Nigerian regulations on product registration, labelling, and distribution.

According to a statement released on Friday by Adegboyega Osiyemi, Deputy Director of Public Relations at NAFDAC, the enforcement operation was carried out by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Substandard Medicines and Unwholesome Processed Foods. The operation was led by Musa Embugushiki, Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer.

Acting on the directive of the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the team confiscated and evacuated unregistered, expired, and banned products valued at over N170 million.

The affected Chinese supermarkets, located along Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street in Jabi, were found to be selling unregistered food items, many of which were labelled exclusively in the Chinese language. This contravenes NAFDAC’s mandatory labelling regulations, which require all product labels to include English translations for proper consumer understanding and regulatory oversight.

The enforcement team acted on credible consumer complaints and surveillance efforts. Despite initial denials from foreign nationals at the Ebitu Ukiwe Street location, the team confirmed the supermarket was fully operational and in breach of Nigerian laws.

In a related crackdown, eight cosmetics shops operating within the Wuse Market were also sealed for selling expired, banned, and unregistered cosmetic and medicinal products. The shops were also accused of promoting unapproved aesthetic and sexual enhancement products.

Investigations further revealed that some individuals had been falsely posing as dermatologists and pharmacists, selling potentially harmful items under the guise of body enhancement, skin whitening, sexual performance boosters, and aesthetic solutions for women and men.

Among the confiscated items were Wenicks Capsules, Maxman Capsules, boob and buttocks enhancement products, skin whitening vitamin gummies, glutathione gummies, collagen, Royal Jelly, White Doll, Dr. Gallery Plus, Maiz Zaki Syrup, Original Herbal Yellow Fever treatment, sickle cell medicine, Dr. Nafisa Herbal Medicine, Dynewell Syrup, and White Blinks.

NAFDAC reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring public health and safety through strict enforcement of regulatory compliance. The agency warned Nigerian consumers to only patronise products duly registered with NAFDAC.

Foreign nationals and investors intending to import or sell regulated products in Nigeria are strongly advised to consult NAFDAC offices nationwide for proper registration and regulatory guidance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.