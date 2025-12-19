NAFDAC Issues Public Alert on Recalled Indomie Noodles Over Undeclared Allergens

Abuja, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) – The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning to consumers regarding a recalled batch of Indomie brand noodles, Vegetable Flavour, due to the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose serious health risks.

In its statement titled Public Alert No. 041/2025, NAFDAC said the recall followed a notification from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso, which flagged the product for containing undeclared milk and eggs. The agency cautioned that these allergens could trigger severe reactions in individuals with allergies or intolerances.

The affected product covers all batches of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026. The country of origin was not specified in the recall notice.

Indomie noodles are widely consumed across many countries and are popular for their affordability and convenience as a household food item. However, NAFDAC emphasized that, despite the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of noodles into Nigeria, vigilance remains critical to prevent the possible illegal circulation of the recalled product.

The agency noted that while the official risk of the product entering Nigeria is considered low, acquisition through online purchases or international travel cannot be ruled out.

“As a precautionary measure, NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to guard against the possible entry of the implicated Indomie brand into the country,” the statement said.

NAFDAC has directed all its zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance activities and to immediately remove the product from circulation if found in any zone or state.

The agency also advised distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution throughout the supply chain and to avoid the distribution, sale, or consumption of the recalled noodles. Consumers who come across the product are urged not to consume it but to discard it immediately.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to report any suspected sale of the recalled noodles or any adverse reactions linked to its consumption to NAFDAC offices nationwide, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.