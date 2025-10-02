NAFDAC destroys fake and expired drugs worth N15 billion in Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has carried out the destruction of falsified, unwholesome, and expired medical products valued at over N15 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The operation, which took place at the Moniya dumpsite, was led by the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr. Martins Iluyomade, Director of Investigation and Enforcement.

According to NAFDAC, the destroyed items included counterfeit and expired medicines, unregistered drugs, banned products, and controlled substances. Notable among them were Analgin, Co-codamol, codeine-based cough syrups, Tramadol, Oxytocin, and expired vaccines—all of which pose serious health threats if consumed.

Adeyeye stated that the destruction exercise was essential to prevent these dangerous products from being diverted back into circulation in the Nigerian market.

In one recent seizure, NAFDAC intercepted a container falsely declared as diclofenac but filled with anti-malaria drugs. The shipment contained 277 cartons and over 100,000 tablets smuggled into the country. The suspect responsible for the illegal consignment has been arrested and will be prosecuted.

NAFDAC also revealed the confiscation of illegally manufactured cosmetics and packaging materials during a raid on a military barracks in Lagos. The operation is part of a broader effort to dismantle illegal drug distribution networks across the country.

Many of the destroyed products were seized during nationwide enforcement actions targeting black-market drug sellers, counterfeiters, and unregistered pharmaceutical dealers. The agency called on Nigerians to avoid unlicensed drug sellers and to report suspicious drug-related activities.

Prof. Adeyeye urged health professionals, community leaders, religious figures, and media practitioners to support the campaign against fake and substandard products by educating the public and promoting safe drug use.

She also praised the Nigeria Customs Service for its collaboration, including the handover of over 25 seized 40-foot containers filled with prohibited items such as Tramadol, Artesunate injections, and frozen poultry, all of which were included in the destruction.

The exercise comes shortly after NAFDAC released a list of 101 pharmaceutical products whose registrations have been withdrawn, suspended, or cancelled. These include widely-used medications like Abacavir tablets, Amaryl, Amlodipine, Artemether/Lumefantrine, ASAQ tablets, Januvia, and Janumet, many from global pharmaceutical firms such as Sanofi, Novartis, and Bayer.

In a related move, NAFDAC issued a two-week deadline to medicine dealers in key drug markets such as Idumota (Lagos), Onitsha (Anambra), and Aba (Abia) to register on the agency’s national database or face enforcement action.

Dr. Martins Iluyomade emphasized that the mandatory registration will allow for full traceability and accountability of all pharmaceutical products in circulation. He warned that violators will face stiff penalties, and any shop owner found tampering with NAFDAC seals or reopening sealed stores will be prosecuted without delay.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.