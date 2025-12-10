NAF Publishes 2025 Recruitment Aptitude-Test List Nationwide

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially released the list of successful applicants shortlisted for the 2025 Basic Military Training Course aptitude test, signaling the commencement of a crucial phase in its annual recruitment exercise.

Naija247News gathered that the aptitude test has been scheduled to hold on December 13, 2025, starting at 7:00 a.m. across 15 approved centres nationwide. Shortlisted candidates are expected to arrive early with their acknowledgement slips and necessary writing materials as these items will be required for entry and verification.

According to Naija247News, the release of the shortlist follows the conclusion of the online application process for the 2025 Airmen/Airwomen recruitment, which attracted thousands of applicants from across the country. The Nigerian Air Force emphasized that the recruitment exercise remains strictly merit-based, transparent, and designed to strengthen its operational manpower.

Naija247News understands that the NAF Public Relations Department reiterated warnings to applicants to remain vigilant against fraudsters posing as recruitment agents. The force maintained that no individual or group has the authority to influence selection, stressing that only strong performance at the aptitude test and subsequent screening stages will determine who progresses.

For many Nigerian youths, this announcement marks a significant step toward achieving their aspiration of serving in the military. Since the recruitment portal opened earlier in the year, anticipation has been high among applicants seeking stable careers and opportunities for national service.

Naija247News gathered that the shortlisted candidates will, after passing the aptitude test, undergo additional screening phases including physical fitness assessments and medical examinations. These stages are part of NAF’s rigorous process to ensure that only qualified and physically capable individuals are admitted into the force.

There is growing public interest in how the test day will unfold, particularly regarding logistics, turnout, and movement across various test centres. Security watchers note that effective coordination will be vital considering the large number of applicants expected nationwide.

Naija247News reports that the Nigerian Air Force views this recruitment cycle as an opportunity to inject fresh energy into its ranks, enhance operational readiness, and further strengthen national security. For many young Nigerians, however, the upcoming test represents more than a recruitment exercise, it is a gateway to building a meaningful career in service to the nation.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.