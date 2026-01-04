NAF Invites Shortlisted Candidates for DSSC 34/2025 Enlistment Interview in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has invited candidates shortlisted for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 to report for an enlistment interview scheduled to take place in Kaduna.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the list of successful candidates has been uploaded on the official Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal.

Naija247news gathered that the enlistment interview will be conducted at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna and is scheduled to run from January 12 to February 8, 2026.

According to Naija247news, Ejodame explained that candidates would be interviewed in batches, strictly in line with the timetable published on the recruitment portal. He stressed that applicants are expected to adhere strictly to their assigned dates and reporting instructions.

The NAF spokesperson advised shortlisted candidates to carefully read and comply with all guidelines provided on the portal, warning that failure to follow the stated instructions could result in disqualification.

Naija247news understands that candidates have also been encouraged to familiarise themselves with other important information available on the portal, including guidance for prospective officers and airmen, as well as the Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service.

“The Nigerian Air Force encourages all shortlisted candidates to report as scheduled for their respective batches,” Ejodame said.

He reiterated the service’s commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, urging candidates to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information regarding the exercise.

