NAF Conducts Precision Air Strike on Terrorist Base in Dabar Masara, Neutralizes Militants

ABUJA, Dec. 14, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a successful precision air interdiction mission against a known terrorist location in Dabar Masara, Southern Tumbuns, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist operations and logistics.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said the strike targeted a terrorist logistics base concealed under vegetation, neutralizing several militants and destroying multiple vehicles.

“Acting on credible intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements, the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai deployed an integrated force package to conduct coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with strike operations,” Ejodame explained.

He added that previous ISR missions had revealed repeated terrorist activity in the area, including a concentration of vehicles hidden under trees, confirming the location as an active logistics hub.

“On the day of the operation, further surveillance validated the earlier findings, with terrorists observed maneuvering within the location and around the identified vehicles. Following positive identification and in strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement, the targets were engaged,” he said.

A post-operation Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the destruction of the vehicles and the neutralization of the terrorist elements. Ejodame said the operation highlights the NAF’s commitment to intelligence-driven, precise air operations to degrade terrorist networks and enhance security across affected regions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.