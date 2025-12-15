NAF Bombs Terrorist Camps in Borno, Destroys Vehicles and Hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force has intensified its aerial campaign against insurgent groups in the North-East, delivering a decisive blow on terrorist enclaves hidden within the Southern Tumbuns of Borno State. The latest operation, carried out on December 14, 2025, resulted in the destruction of key logistics assets and the neutralisation of several terrorists operating in the area.

Naija247news reports that the precision air interdiction mission was executed at Dabar Masara, a location long identified by security agencies as a strategic terrorist hub. The operation was conducted by the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, as part of sustained efforts to disrupt terrorist movement, supply chains and operational capacity across the Lake Chad region.

According to Naija247news, the Nigerian Air Force disclosed that the mission was preceded by coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. These intelligence-gathering efforts reportedly revealed persistent terrorist activity in the area, including the movement of armed fighters and the concealment of vehicles beneath dense vegetation, pointing to the presence of an active logistics and staging ground.

Naija247news gathered that on the day of the strike, additional aerial surveillance confirmed earlier findings, with terrorists observed manoeuvring around the hidden vehicles. Following positive identification of the targets and strict compliance with the Rules of Engagement, NAF fighter jets engaged the location with precision-guided strikes.

Naija247news understands that a post-operation battle damage assessment conducted by the Air Force confirmed that multiple vehicles used for terrorist operations were destroyed during the attack. The assessment also verified that several terrorist elements were neutralised, significantly degrading the group’s operational strength in the Southern Tumbuns.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, described the mission as a clear demonstration of the service’s commitment to intelligence-driven air operations. He noted that the successful strike underscores the military’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them freedom of movement and operational sanctuaries.

Naija247news reports that the Southern Tumbuns, a vast network of marshlands around Lake Chad, has remained one of the most challenging hideouts for insurgent groups due to its difficult terrain. However, sustained air and ground offensives by Nigerian troops have continued to put pressure on terrorists seeking refuge in the area.

Military authorities reaffirmed that operations will continue across identified flashpoints in the North-East until terrorist threats are significantly degraded. Residents were also assured that the Armed Forces remain committed to restoring lasting peace and security to communities affected by years of insurgency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.