NAF begins nationwide aptitude test for 2025 recruitment of 20,000 candidates

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN) No fewer than 20,000 applicants nationwide are participating in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Zonal General Aptitude Test for the 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46 recruitment exercise.

The Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement on Sunday, said the aptitude test began on Saturday across the country.

Ejodame, who described the test as a key stage of the recruitment process, said, it was being conducted simultaneously at 15 zonal centres located in Sokoto, Minna, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Yola, Makurdi, Jos, Ilorin, Ipetu-Ijesa, Enugu, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ikeja.

He said the nationwide spread of the centres reflected NAF’s commitment to inclusiveness, equal opportunity and a transparent, merit-based recruitment system that allows qualified Nigerians from all parts of the country to compete fairly.

According to him, the large turnout underscores the sustained confidence of Nigerian youths in the Air Force as a disciplined, professional and patriotic institution, as well as its resolve to attract capable, motivated and resilient personnel to strengthen national defence and internal security operations.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said the recruitment process was guided by fairness, integrity and strict adherence to established standards.

According to CAS, the NAF remains firmly committed to recruiting the best candidates by merit, “as the quality of our personnel is fundamental to operational effectiveness and the successful execution of our constitutional mandate.”

He added that the aptitude test was a critical step toward building a motivated and mission-ready force, assuring Nigerians of the NAF’s continued support to internal security operations and the protection of lives and property. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)