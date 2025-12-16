NAF airstrikes kill many terrorists, destroy their logistics hub in Borno

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has executed a successful air interdiction operation against a major terrorist logistics hub at Dabar Masara in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, it Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation conducted on Sunday by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, followed credible intelligence on the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements in the area.

He said the mission was intelligence-driven and preceded by coordinated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

According to him, prior ISR missions revealed repeated terrorist activities and a concentration of vehicles concealed under vegetation, confirming the location as an active terrorist logistics hub.

“Further surveillance on the day of the operation validated the earlier findings, with terrorists observed manoeuvring within the location and around the identified vehicles.

“Following positive identification and in strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement, the targets were engaged,” he said.

Ejodame added that post-operation Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the destruction of the identified vehicles and the neutralisation of terrorist elements.

He said the successful mission underscored the NAF’s commitment to precise, intelligence-led air operations aimed at degrading terrorist networks and enhancing security across affected regions. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

