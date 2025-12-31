N/East States to purchase N30bn aircraft for regional air shuttle -Gombe Commissioner

Gombe, Dec. 31, 2025(NAN) The Governors of the six states of the North-East region are contributing N5 billion each to purchase two aircraft for the establishment of the regional air shuttle aimed at enhancing air transportation.

Mr Muhammad Magaji, the Gombe State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, disclosed this on Wednesday after the State Executive Council meeting held in Gombe.

Magaji stated that the council had approved N5 billion as the state’s contribution towards purchasing two aircraft for the establishment of the North-East air shuttle, which he said, would soon come on board.

He said that the initiative was started in 2020 where all the six states collectively paid the sum of N69 million as consultancy for the establishment of the regional shuttle.

“Gombe’s N5 billion has been approved and we are going to ensure that we make that payment today(Wednesday) to ensure that we meet the deadline for the payment.

“The six Governors of the North-East states had decided that there is a need for the region to have a Northeast shuttle that is an airline.

“The six states had agreed to contribute the sum of N5 billion each, making N30 billion for the purchase of two aircrafts that will be utilised for the Northeast shuttle.

“The airline will move around the North-Eastern states and outside of the region to other parts of the country.

“There were two decisions, either you borrow $20 million to buy or you pay N5 billion each and the six governors have agreed to contribute that sum,” he said.

Magaji explained further said the shuttle would open up the region and ensure that the region has a stable air transport.

He stated that with the shuttle coming on board, the region would no longer have issues with air transportation as it used to experience.

Magaji said, “Most at times, airlines come into the North-East and for one reason or the other, they pull out.

“So, for now, even when anyone pulls out, this is our own airline, it would remain with us to serve the North-East and even others outside the North-East.”

In a related development, the State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transportation, Mr Usman Kallamu said that council had also approved N669 for the upgrade of facilities at the state Airport in the Lawanti community.

Kallamu said since the airport was built in 2005 and inaugurated in 2008, there had not been an upgrade of the facilities, hence the intervention by the state government to renovate as well as construct new facilities.

He said part of the new facilities would include administrative block and construction of modern toilet facilities amongst others, to replace the obsolete ones.

