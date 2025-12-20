My visit to Kanu not driven by political ambition – Otti

Umuahia, Dec. 19, 2025 (NAN) – Abia State Governor Alex Otti has clarified that his recent visit to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu at Sokoto Correctional Centre was not driven by political ambition.

Speaking on Friday at the Government House, Umuahia, during a visit from the Abia Diaspora Commission and the medical team of Abia Global Medical Mission 2025, Otti dismissed claims circulating on social media that linked his trip to personal political interests.

He said the visit was aimed at dialogue and peace, adding that disagreement over his action was part of democracy and did not imply wrongdoing. The governor reiterated that he has no plans to contest any election after his tenure.

“I have no presidential, vice-presidential, or senatorial ambition. When I complete my mission as governor, I will step aside to allow younger people to lead,” Otti said.

Addressing claims about an “Igbo presidency,” he described such arguments as unfounded. Otti revealed that he initiated discussions regarding Kanu’s situation two years ago at the highest level, stressing that dialogue does not equate to support for Nigeria’s disintegration.

He condemned violent agitation and Operation Python Dance, noting that complex issues are best resolved through negotiation rather than conflict.

Otti also spoke on nationwide security challenges, warning that criminal elements exploit instability to attack innocent citizens. He assured that his administration would act responsibly to maintain peace and safety in Abia State.

“Peace is essential for development and progress. Dialogue is better than war, and we will continue to pursue solutions that ensure stability for our people,” he said.

