My Conviction Has No Legal Basis’: Kanu Speaks From Sokoto Prison After Life Sentence

SOKOTO, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has raised fresh objections to his life imprisonment sentence, insisting through his family that the conviction was delivered under a repealed law and based on evidence not tendered in court.

Kanunta Kanu, the brother of the detained separatist leader, disclosed on Sunday that a family delegation—Prince Emmanuel Kanu and lawyer Maxwell Opara—visited the IPOB leader at the Sokoto Medium Security Prison, where he was transferred on Friday after years in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The transfer followed a Federal High Court judgment which sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for issuing and enforcing a “sit-at-home” directive in the South-East. The court ruled that the order was implemented through threats, violence, and coercion, linking it to a series of killings and attacks, including the assassination of former presidential aide Ahmed Gulak.

Justice Kolawole Omotosho, who delivered the ruling, described the IPOB leader as “arrogant, cocky, and full of himself,” insisting that his actions and broadcasts posed a continuing threat to public safety. Kanu also received additional 20-year and 5-year concurrent sentences on related counts. The judge cited international concerns over capital punishment in declining to impose the death penalty.

Kanu Challenges Legal Basis of Conviction

In a statement shared by Kanunta on social media, Kanu argued that his trial violated fundamental legal principles, alleging that:

• He was convicted under a repealed law,

• His final written address—focused on fair hearing—was not considered,

• Evidence relied upon by the court “was neither listed in the charge sheet nor tendered before the court,”

• The judgment incorporated struck-out charges previously dismissed by Justice Binta Nyako,

• And the court ignored earlier favorable decisions from the Umuahia High Court, Enugu courts, the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations, which questioned the validity of the charges.

According to Kanunta, Kanu urged Nigerian judges, magistrates, and lawyers to “examine the judgment and uphold the constitution,” insisting that his conviction lacked legal merit.

“He commended individuals of good conscience who recognized the injustice and rejected it,” the statement added. “I am Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who will reject injustice, unfairness, and evil against anybody regardless of tribe, faith, or ethnicity.”

Political and International Reactions

Kanu’s imprisonment has drawn renewed attention both nationally and abroad. Critics have alleged political interference, while supporters argue that his prosecution is part of a broader crackdown on separatist and dissenting voices.

Federal prosecutors maintain that Kanu’s sit-at-home directive directly contributed to killings, arson attacks, and widespread fear across the South-East, citing intelligence and security reports. The defense has repeatedly challenged the admissibility of these reports, arguing that they were never formally presented as evidence.

Transfer to Sokoto Prison Sparks Fresh Debate

The decision to move Kanu from a high-security DSS facility to a correctional centre in Sokoto has sparked political and security concerns, especially among Igbo groups who argue the transfer could heighten regional tensions.

Government sources say the move aligns with a broader security strategy and allows the DSS to refocus capacity on ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Kanu’s legal team is expected to file a fresh appeal challenging the conviction in the coming days.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.