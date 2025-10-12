“My Comments Were Not Meant to Mock 2006 ADC Crash Victims” — Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Founder of the Citadel School of Government and Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), has clarified that his recent reference linking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to an airline crash was metaphorical and not meant to mock victims of the October 29, 2006 ADC Airlines disaster.

At a news conference on Sunday, Bakare explained that his remarks during the inaugural Citadel School of Government Dialogue Series on October 4 were taken out of context. He said his comments were aimed at illustrating instability within political parties, not recalling the tragedy that claimed 98 lives, including that of the then Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido.

“My comments did not in any way bring into the spotlight the victims of the October 29, 2006 ADC Airline crash. I pray that all those with lingering pain from that event will find complete healing and comfort,” Bakare said.

The cleric also stressed that his use of metaphor was similar to referencing historical events like the Titanic disasterto illustrate systemic failures. He noted that his remark predated a joke by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and carried no political undertone.

Bakare urged Nigerians to focus on leadership, accountability, and service, saying:

“Let this undue controversy surrounding the ADC crash metaphor serve as a warning. Those in the cockpit of our nation’s governance, and those trying to change course midair, must learn from history and use power as a platform for service rather than self.”

Reiterating his apolitical stance, Bakare emphasized that the Citadel School of Government—in partnership with the University of Lagos Business School—remains a non-partisan institution dedicated to raising transformational leaders.

“Citadel School of Government has no affiliation whatsoever with any political party. It exists to raise transformational leaders who will spearhead the emergence of a knowledge-driven, service-oriented, and globally competitive Nigeria,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal political history, including serving as Muhammadu Buhari’s 2011 running mate and participating in the formation of the APC, Bakare reaffirmed his commitment to nation-building above partisan interests.

“I have remained a non-partisan nation builder at heart. I have engaged leaders across party lines, from President Goodluck Jonathan to President Muhammadu Buhari, in the hope that together we can build a Nigeria that works for all,” he added.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.